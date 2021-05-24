Walker & Dunlop Arranges $37.6M Financing for Build-to-Rent Acquisition in Flagstaff

The Bungalows on Pine Cliff in Flagstaff, Ariz., features detached one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes averaging 1,097 square feet.

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged debt and equity financing for the purchase of The Bungalows on Pine Cliff, a build-for-rent housing developing in Flagstaff. The structured transaction includes $37.6 million in bridge financing as part of a joint venture partnership.

St. Clair Holdings is the borrower. Heather McClure of Walker & Dunlop’s Build-for-Rent (BFR) team advised the borrower and identified New York City-based Dome Equities as a capital partner for the project. Dave Hendrickson and Pat Modig of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets group identified the opportunity and collaborated with the firm’s BFR and structured finance teams to provide the full capital solution.

Developed in 2020, Bungalows on Pine Cliff features detached one-, two- and three-bedroom rental homes averaging 1,097 square feet. Community amenities include a leasing center, clubhouse, modern kitchen, fitness center, dog washing station, gas fire pits with seating areas, bocce ball court, dog park, barbecues and two electric car charging stations.