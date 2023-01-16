REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $37.7M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in Valley Cottage, New York

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, New York, Northeast

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $37.7 million construction loan for Lincoln Logistics, a 220,000-square-foot industrial project in Valley Cottage, about 25 miles north of New York City. The property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 55 dock doors and 123 parking spaces. Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz and Mo Beler arranged the debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Lincoln Equities Group and PCCP. The direct lender was not disclosed.

