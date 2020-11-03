Walker & Dunlop Arranges $38.4M in HUD Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio Near Chicago

Pictured is the 69-bed Aperion Care Plum Grove in Palatine.

PALATINE, WAUKEGAN, ELGIN AND CHICAGO, ILL. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has structured $38.4 million in HUD financing for four skilled nursing properties in Illinois, all within 50 miles of Chicago. The collection of properties includes Aperion Care Plum Grove, a 69-bed facility in Palatine; Pavilion of Waukegan, a 112-bed property in Waukegan; Park View Rehab Center, a 112-bed facility in Chicago; and River View Rehab Center, a 203-bed asset in Elgin. Joshua Rosen of Walker & Dunlop led the origination team. The loans feature fixed rates, a declining prepayment schedule and terms ranging from 30 to 34 years.