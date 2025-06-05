Thursday, June 5, 2025
Amenities at The Lively at Drayton Mills include a dog park, bocce ball court, fitness center and a swimming pool.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $40M Acquisition Financing for Apartment Community in Spartanburg, South Carolina

by John Nelson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $40 million in acquisition financing for The Lively at Drayton Mills, a 297-unit apartment community located at 225 Milliken St. in Spartanburg. The borrower is BridgeGaps Real Estate, a New York City-based multifamily investment and management firm.

Jared Sobel led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the financing, which comprised a $31 million Freddie Mac loan and a $9 million preferred equity investment from W&D Investment Partners, an alternative investment manager backed by Walker & Dunlop.

Orange Capital Advisors sold the property to BridgeGaps for $53 million. David Lansbury, Jim Sewell and Erika Maston of Berkadia represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2023, The Lively at Drayton Mills features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a walking/biking trail, dog park, bocce ball court, fitness center and a swimming pool.

