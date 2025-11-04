Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing for Luxury Apartment Community in Suburban Nashville

WHITE HOUSE, TENN. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $42 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Mill at White House, a 216-unit luxury apartment complex located in White House, a suburb of Nashville. Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Keith Melton, David Strange, Carl Passmore and Kyle Miller of Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets team arranged the financing through an unnamed institutional lender. The team previously refinanced the construction debt in 2022 on behalf of the borrower, RFM Development Co.

Completed in 2024, The Mill at Whitehouse offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 769 to 1,385 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Rental rates begin at $1,465. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, fitness center, children’s playground, clubhouse, business center, pet play area and a grill.