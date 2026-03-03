Walker & Dunlop Arranges $44.6M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $44.6 million construction loan for The Henley, a 255-unit multifamily project that will be located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth in Grand Prairie. The Henley will offer 153 one-bedroom units and 102 two-bedroom units in addition to Class A amenities. Walker Layne, Stephen West, Matthew Wallach, Austin Sneed and Tyler Evenson of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate loan through Goldman Sachs Alternatives on behalf of the locally based developer, StoneHawk Capital Partners.