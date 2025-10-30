Walker & Dunlop Arranges $45M Bridge Loan for Industrial Property in Valley Cottage, New York

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $45 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Lincoln Logistics Center, a roughly 220,000-square-foot industrial property in Valley Cottage, about 30 miles north of New York City. The facility sits on a nearly 20-acre site and features a clear height of 36 feet, 34 loading dock doors, two drive-in doors and 123 car parking spaces foot clear heights. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, a joint venture between PCCP LLC and Lincoln Equities Group. Rialto Capital Management provided the financing.