Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.5M Loan for Refinancing of Metro Austin Apartment Community

LEANDER, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $46.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of River Junction, a 329-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Completed in 2024, River Junction comprises 15 buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as 17 townhomes. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, coworking space, pet park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Patrick Short and Clay Colvill of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only loan through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the undisclosed owner.