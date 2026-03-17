Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.5M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Apartment Community

SAN ANTONIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $46.5 million loan for the refinancing of Park at Westover Hills, a 372-unit apartment community located in the Far West submarket of San Antonio. Park at Westover Hills is a garden-style community that consists of 14 buildings that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference rooms, coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining areas and two dog parks. Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners provided the loan to GenCap Partners, which developed the property in partnership with International Development.