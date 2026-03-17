Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Park-at-Westover-Hills-San-Antonio
Park at Westover Hills in San Antonio offers proximity to employment and entertainment destinations such as SeaWorld, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, Alamo Ranch Marketplace and Lackland Air Force Base.
LoansMultifamilyTexas

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.5M Loan for Refinancing of San Antonio Apartment Community

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $46.5 million loan for the refinancing of Park at Westover Hills, a 372-unit apartment community located in the Far West submarket of San Antonio. Park at Westover Hills is a garden-style community that consists of 14 buildings that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, conference rooms, coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining areas and two dog parks. Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners provided the loan to GenCap Partners, which developed the property in partnership with International Development.

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