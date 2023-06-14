Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Affordable Housing Conversion in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $46.6 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the conversion of Park Shirlington, a 294-unit multifamily property in Arlington, from a market-rate community to an affordable housing property. Rents are now restricted at the property to households earning 60 percent of the area median income through at least 2053. The borrower is Standard Communities, a multifamily owner with headquarters offices in Los Angeles and New York City.

In addition to HUD and Walker & Dunlop, Standard Communities’ capital partners on the conversion project include Virginia Housing, AEGON USA Realty Advisors LLC and Arlington County’s Affordable Housing Investment Fund. Chris Rumul of Walker & Dunlop led the HUD LIHTC financing transaction, which covers $34 million in renovation costs that include interior and exterior work and the construction of a new community center.