Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Center in Rosemead, California

ROSEMEAD, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $46 million loan for refinancing for a retail center in the Southern California city of Rosemead. Trevor Fase and Lynn Pearson of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Real Estate Finance team secured the fixed-rate, interest-only permanent debt loan. Joel Minugh and James Ko of Wells Fargo provided the loan for the borrower, a family office.

Located on Rosemead Boulevard, Rosemead Place features 336,718 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Target, LA Fitness, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, ULTA Beauty and Dollar Tree.