Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.3M Construction Financing for Hominy Creek Apartments Near Asheville

CANDLER, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $49.3 million in financing for the development of Hominy Creek Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community to be located at 40 Pallet Road in Candler, roughly 11 miles outside of Asheville. Upon completion, the property will feature apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a swimming pool, disc golf course, walking and biking trails and community gardens.

The financing includes a $32.3 million construction loan secured through two regional banks and $17 million in preferred equity provided by an institutional fund. Walker Layne, Matt Wallach, Stephen West and Fletcher Dunn of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Charleston-based Southeast Partners. A construction timeline was not disclosed.