Monday, October 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hominy Creek Apartments will feature 216 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.3M Construction Financing for Hominy Creek Apartments Near Asheville

by John Nelson

CANDLER, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $49.3 million in financing for the development of Hominy Creek Apartments, a 216-unit multifamily community to be located at 40 Pallet Road in Candler, roughly 11 miles outside of Asheville. Upon completion, the property will feature apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a swimming pool, disc golf course, walking and biking trails and community gardens.

The financing includes a $32.3 million construction loan secured through two regional banks and $17 million in preferred equity provided by an institutional fund. Walker Layne, Matt Wallach, Stephen West and Fletcher Dunn of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Charleston-based Southeast Partners. A construction timeline was not disclosed. 

You may also like

VICI Acquires 38 Bowling Alleys from Bowlero in...

Crescent Communities Sells Two Multifamily Communities Totaling 642...

Alliance Residential Opens 323-Unit Broadstone Optimist Park Apartments...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 302-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

DRP to Break Ground on 270-Unit Perimeter Pointe...

Red Rock Signs Dunlop Sports to 304,884 SF...

Montecito Medical Acquires Seven Medical Office Buildings in...

Tower Capital Arranges $72.9M Construction Loan for Fort...

NRP Group, H.I.G. Break Ground on 331-Unit Diamond...