Palmilla Apartments in Pensacola, Fla., features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 588 to 1,618 square feet.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $49.5M Agency Refinancing for Palmilla Apartments in Pensacola, Florida

by John Nelson

PENSACOLA, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $49.5 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Palmilla Apartments, a 240-unit multifamily community located at 51 S. Coyle St. in Pensacola, a city on the Florida-Alabama border. Will Baker and Doug McDaniel of Walker & Dunlop’s Birmingham office arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Kore LLC.

The borrower will use the proceeds to reach stabilization at Palmilla and pay off construction debt. Kore used Fannie Mae’s green platform for better pricing, according to Walker & Dunlop.

Palmilla features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 588 to 1,618 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, putting green and electric vehicle charging stations.

