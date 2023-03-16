REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $51M Construction Financing for City Hall, Affordable Housing Project in South Florida

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Civic, Development, Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Southeast

Sky Building will house 136 affordable and workforce units, connected by a skybridge to the City of Oakland Park’s new City Hall.

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $51 million in construction financing for Sky Building, a mixed-use development located in the South Florida city of Oakland Park. The borrower, locally based NRI Investments, previously signed a development agreement, lease agreement and purchase and sale agreement for the 2.1- acre site with the City of Oakland Park.

Sky Building will house 136 affordable and workforce units, which are connected by a skybridge to the City of Oakland Park’s new City Hall, alongside roughly 15,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The site is within an opportunity zone approximately three miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Carl Passmore, Kyle Miller, David Strange and Keith Melton of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing via senior construction lenders and debt and equity funds. The financing was underwritten at 80 percent loan-to-cost and is non-recourse through the capital stack, according to Walker & Dunlop. The construction timeline for Sky Building was not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  