Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.6M Construction Financing for Metro Miami Multifamily Development

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $53.6 million loan for the construction of Clara Bay Harbor 100th, a multifamily development located at 1145-1163 100th St. in Bay Harbor Islands, roughly 15 miles outside Miami. Upon completion, the property — which is the second phase of a three-phase rental development by Clara Homes — will comprise 45 units.

The developer will also use the proceeds to begin pre-development on the third and final phase of the project, which will feature an additional 77 units. Construction is currently underway on the first, 28-unit phase, with completion scheduled for the end of this year.

Adam Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Michael Ianno, Christopher de Raet and Marlon Robins of Walker & Dunlop secured the financing on behalf of the borrower.