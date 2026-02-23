Monday, February 23, 2026
AcquisitionsMassachusettsMixed-UseNortheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.6M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in Cambridge

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the $53.6 million sale of 929 MASS, a two-building, mixed-use property in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The property consists of 18-story building with 96 apartments, 12,451 square feet of commercial space and 101 parking spaces, along with a contiguous five-story building with 31 residential units. Travis D’Amato, Michael Coyne, Brendan Shields, Kevin Gleason and Maggie McFarland of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed, institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer was John M Corcoran & Co.

