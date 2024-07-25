Thursday, July 25, 2024
DH Property Holdings broke ground earlier this month on PhilaPort Logistics Center in Philadelphia and expects to complete the project in the third quarter of next year.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has arranged a $53.8 million construction loan for PhilaPort Logistics Center, a 282,250-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia. The 15-acre site at 3060 S. 61st St. is located approximately three miles from Philadelphia International Airport and six miles from the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal. PhilaPort Logistics Center will feature a rear-load configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, 135-foot truck court depths, 50 exterior dock doors, two drive-in doors, 5,000 square feet of office space and parking for 187 cars and 72 trailers. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing through ACORE Capital. The borrower was New York City-based DH Property Holdings. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion.

