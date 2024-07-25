Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.8M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Industrial Project

PHILADELPHIA — Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has arranged a $53.8 million construction loan for PhilaPort Logistics Center, a 282,250-square-foot industrial project in Philadelphia. The 15-acre site at 3060 S. 61st St. is located approximately three miles from Philadelphia International Airport and six miles from the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal. PhilaPort Logistics Center will feature a rear-load configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, 135-foot truck court depths, 50 exterior dock doors, two drive-in doors, 5,000 square feet of office space and parking for 187 cars and 72 trailers. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing through ACORE Capital. The borrower was New York City-based DH Property Holdings. Construction is slated for a third-quarter 2025 completion.