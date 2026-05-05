Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Belle Oaks Marketplace is the redevelopment of the former Richmond Town Square Mall in Richmond Heights, Ohio. (Rendering courtesy of Bialosky Architects Cleveland)
DevelopmentLoansMidwestMixed-UseOhio

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55.2M in Construction Financing for Mall Redevelopment Near Cleveland

by Kristin Harlow

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $55.2 million in construction financing for Phase I of Belle Oaks Marketplace, a mixed-use redevelopment project in Richmond Heights, a suburb of Cleveland. Ryan Parker led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the floating-rate loan. Genesis Capital provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, DealPoint Merrill.

Plans call for 181 Class A multifamily units across two buildings as part of the first phase of a larger mixed-use, master-planned redevelopment. Upon completion, Belle Oaks Marketplace will transform the former Richmond Town Square Mall into a mixed-use community with 798 multifamily units, more than 120,000 square feet of retail space, a 159,000-square-foot grocery anchor and additional community amenities.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $60M Loan for Refinancing of Fort...

Cadence McShane Completes 143,000 SF Academic Project in...

Davis Cos. Sells 922-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro...

Averitt to Build $200M Industrial Campus Near Charlotte...

Meridian Capital Arranges $50M Refinancing for Langston Views...

TSCG Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Columbia...

Webster Bank Provides $33.2M Refinancing of Industrial Property...

IPA Capital Markets Secures $116.5M Construction Loan for...

Skender Completes Multiple Office Interior Construction Projects at...