Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55.2M in Construction Financing for Mall Redevelopment Near Cleveland

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $55.2 million in construction financing for Phase I of Belle Oaks Marketplace, a mixed-use redevelopment project in Richmond Heights, a suburb of Cleveland. Ryan Parker led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the floating-rate loan. Genesis Capital provided the loan on behalf of the borrower, DealPoint Merrill.

Plans call for 181 Class A multifamily units across two buildings as part of the first phase of a larger mixed-use, master-planned redevelopment. Upon completion, Belle Oaks Marketplace will transform the former Richmond Town Square Mall into a mixed-use community with 798 multifamily units, more than 120,000 square feet of retail space, a 159,000-square-foot grocery anchor and additional community amenities.