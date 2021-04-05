Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55.5M in Financing for Development of Multifamily Project in Columbus

Thrive Cos. is developing 293 multifamily units and 100 townhome units within a decommissioned quarry. The project is an extension of a 180-acre park.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $55.5 million in construction and permanent financing for the development of Quarry Trails Apartments and Quarry Trails Townhomes and Flats in Columbus. Thrive Cos. is developing the 293-unit multifamily and 100-unit townhome project within a decommissioned quarry. The development is positioned within a natural park and rests alongside a 60-foot waterfall, a 160-foot vertical rock face and more than two miles of riverfront trails. Plans also call for the development of an office building, 20,000 square feet of retail space and a community center. Jeff Morris, Chad Kiner and A.J. Mangan of Walker & Dunlop’s Ohio Capital Markets group arranged the financing through two local banks. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.