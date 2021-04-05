REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55.5M in Financing for Development of Multifamily Project in Columbus

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio, Walker & Dunlop

Thrive Cos. is developing 293 multifamily units and 100 townhome units within a decommissioned quarry. The project is an extension of a 180-acre park.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $55.5 million in construction and permanent financing for the development of Quarry Trails Apartments and Quarry Trails Townhomes and Flats in Columbus. Thrive Cos. is developing the 293-unit multifamily and 100-unit townhome project within a decommissioned quarry. The development is positioned within a natural park and rests alongside a 60-foot waterfall, a 160-foot vertical rock face and more than two miles of riverfront trails. Plans also call for the development of an office building, 20,000 square feet of retail space and a community center. Jeff Morris, Chad Kiner and A.J. Mangan of Walker & Dunlop’s Ohio Capital Markets group arranged the financing through two local banks. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  