Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55M Refinancing for Two-Tower DoubleTree Hotel in Denver

DENVER — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $55 million refinancing for DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver, a two-tower hotel in Denver’s Central Park submarket. Located at 3203 Quebec St., the 561-key hotel offers an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, on-site restaurant, business center and meeting rooms.

Adam Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Michael Diaz, Triston Stegall and Christopher de Raet of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan for the borrowers, Taconic Capital Advisors LP, Pyramid Global Hospitality and Triangle Capital Group. Hudson Bay Capital provided the nonrecourse loan that carries an initial two-year term with a 12-month extension option.