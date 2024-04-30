Tuesday, April 30, 2024
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver features 561 guest rooms, an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, on-site restaurant, business center and meeting rooms.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $55M Refinancing for Two-Tower DoubleTree Hotel in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $55 million refinancing for DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver, a two-tower hotel in Denver’s Central Park submarket. Located at 3203 Quebec St., the 561-key hotel offers an indoor pool, hot tub, fitness center, on-site restaurant, business center and meeting rooms.

Adam Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Michael Diaz, Triston Stegall and Christopher de Raet of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan for the borrowers, Taconic Capital Advisors LP, Pyramid Global Hospitality and Triangle Capital Group. Hudson Bay Capital provided the nonrecourse loan that carries an initial two-year term with a 12-month extension option.

