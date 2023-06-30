Friday, June 30, 2023
Celebration Pointe Apartments will be situated within the Celebration Pointe mixed-use development in Gainesville, Fla.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $58.8M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Gainesville, Florida

by John Nelson

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged a $58.8 million loan for the construction of Celebration Pointe Apartments, a 239-unit multifamily community to be located within the Celebration Pointe mixed-use development in Gainesville. Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Carl Passmore and Kyle Miller of Walker & Dunlop originated the non-recourse financing through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower and developer, Viking Cos. Combined with a mezzanine loan from an unnamed debt and equity fund, the developer’s total debt capitalization on the project represents and 85 percent loan-to-cost ratio. A construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

