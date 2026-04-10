Friday, April 10, 2026
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ellevate-north-charleston
The refinanced properties include Ellevate North Charleston (pictured), a 192-unit, garden-style apartment complex located at 2225 Greenridge Road.
LoansMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheastWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $58M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Communities in North Charleston

by Abby Cox

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $58 million loan to refinance two multifamily communities in North Charleston: Ellevate St. Ives and Ellevate North Charleston. Walker Layne, Matt Wallach, Stephen West, Austin Sneed and Tyler Roberts of Walker & Dunlop secured the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan through Bridge Investment Group on behalf of the borrower, Chapel Hill, N.C.-based Eller Capital Partners.

Located at 7930 St. Ives Road, Ellevate St. Ives comprises 248 apartments ranging in size from 680 to 1,048 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the garden-style complex include a clubhouse, car wash area, fitness center, swimming pool, playground, courtyard and grilling and picnic areas.

Ellevate North Charleston, which is situated at 2225 Greenridge Road, offers 192 garden-style apartments and features a mix of amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area, pet play area, dog park, outdoor grills and tennis courts.

Both properties participate in South Carolina’s affordable housing tax abatement program, with 75 percent of units reserved for residents making 80 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), and 20 percent of the apartments reserved for residents making 50 percent or less of the AMI, in exchange for a 100 percent abatement of non-ad valorem property taxes.

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