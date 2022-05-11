Walker & Dunlop Arranges $59.8M in Construction Financing for Columbus Apartment Complex

Green|House will include 158 apartment units, 3,700 square feet of retail space and wellness-focused amenities.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $59.8 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of Green|House, an apartment project in the Short North Arts District of Columbus. The seven-story development will feature 158 units and 3,700 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, sauna and community room. The project is the adaptive reuse of an existing building. Kaufman Development is the developer. Jeff Morris, Chad Kiner and A.J. Mangan of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt through a regional bank and secured a national insurance company as the equity partner. The loan features a fixed interest rate and a three-year term.