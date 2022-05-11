REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $59.8M in Construction Financing for Columbus Apartment Complex

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio, Walker & Dunlop

Green|House will include 158 apartment units, 3,700 square feet of retail space and wellness-focused amenities.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $59.8 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of Green|House, an apartment project in the Short North Arts District of Columbus. The seven-story development will feature 158 units and 3,700 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, sauna and community room. The project is the adaptive reuse of an existing building. Kaufman Development is the developer. Jeff Morris, Chad Kiner and A.J. Mangan of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt through a regional bank and secured a national insurance company as the equity partner. The loan features a fixed interest rate and a three-year term.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  