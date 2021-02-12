Walker & Dunlop Arranges $61.3M Acquisition Loan for Bank of America Tower in Downtown Jacksonville

Bank of America Tower is the only LEED-certified office tower in Jacksonville, according to Walker & Dunlop.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $61.3 million in financing for the acquisition of Bank of America Tower, a 44-story office building located at 50 N Laura St. in downtown Jacksonville. Adam Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Jonathan Schwartz, Michael Ianno, Sean Bastian and Ian Hawk of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing for the buyer, Group RMC. Prime Finance provided the three-year, interest-only bridge loan, which features a low floating interest rate.

Bank of America Tower is the only LEED-certified office tower in Jacksonville, according to Walker & Dunlop, and features views of the St. Johns River. The Class A high-rise building features over 662,241 rentable square feet, a five-story annex with an additional 35,881 square feet, as well as 900 parking spaces. In addition to a new HVAC system, recent upgrades have been made to the property’s amenities, lighting systems, security systems, elevator modernization, and refurbishment of all the common areas and lobby.

Group RMC bought the tower from Hertz Investment Group, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.