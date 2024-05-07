Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Burnside Farms Apartments in Columbia, S.C., will feature a mix of market-rate and affordable housing units.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $62M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Columbia, South Carolina

by John Nelson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $62 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of Burnside Farms Apartments, a new 308-unit multifamily development in Columbia. The borrowers, South Coast Property Investments and Abacus Capital, plan to break ground in June. Jamie Butler, Cliff Ayers, Michael Bowles and Jason McFadden of Walker & Dunlop arranged the non-recourse financing on behalf of the borrowers.

The apartment community will feature a mix of market-rate and affordable housing units. The property will be situated at the intersection of Cliff Kinder and Pineview roads within the larger Burnside Farms master-planned community.

