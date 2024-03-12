Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $65.7M in HUD Financing for Seven Skilled Nursing Facilities in Illinois, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged $65.7 million in 232/223(f) and 241(a) HUD loans for seven skilled nursing facilities in Illinois and Wisconsin over the course of four months. Joshua Rosen, Brad Annis and Johnny Rice of Walker & Dunlop arranged the construction loans and refinancings on behalf of five clients. The properties, which total 376 units, include Elevate Care Waukegan, Asbury of Kankakee, Allure of Galesburg, Allure of Moline, Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie, Aperion Care St. Elmo and Crossroads Care Center of Fond Du Lac.

