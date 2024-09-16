Walker & Dunlop Arranges $66M Refinancing for Apartment Community in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $66 million for the refinancing of Boardwalk at Millenia, a multifamily property in Chula Vista. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Mo Beler, Michael Ianno and William Herring of Walker & Dunlop’s New York Capital Markets team arranged the transaction on behalf of the borrower, Barings Core Property Fund. The team also identified the lender, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

Located at 1660 Metro Ave., Boardwalk at Millenia offers 309 apartments, a resort-style pool and spa, outdoor fireplaces and lounges, upscale fitness studio, children’s play area and coworking spaces with private conference rooms. The property was built in 2018.

In 2019, Barings purchased the property from Trammell Crow Residential and recently secured the new financing, a five-year, floating-rate loan, to refinance the previous loan.