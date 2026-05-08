Walker & Dunlop Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Arapahoe County, Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, COLO. — Walker & Dunlop has secured a $68.2 million loan for the refinancing of Madison at Copperleaf, a 330-unit multifamily community in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Dustin Stolly, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Sean Reimer, Michael Ianno, Christopher de Raet and Jason Schwartzberg of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Institutional Advisory, along with Justin Nelson and P.J. Feichtmeier of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Real Estate Finance, arranged the three-year, floating-rate bridge loan for the borrowers, BMC Investments and Rockpoint. Prime Finance provided the loan.

Located at 22500 E. Radcliff Circle, Madison at Copperleaf features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a clubhouse with coworking spaces, a resort-style pool and spa, fitness and yoga studios, a sauna, children’s playroom, dog park and pet spa, EV charging and outdoor gathering areas.