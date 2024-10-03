Walker & Dunlop Arranges $72.8M HUD-Insured Loan for Apartment Development in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $72.8 million construction loan for Vintage Lake Powell, a 289-unit apartment development located at 24000 Panama City Beach Parkway in Panama City Beach. Keith Melton and David Strange of Walker & Dunlop originated the HUD 221(d)(4) loan on behalf of the developers, Oldacre McDonald LLC and TDK Construction LLC.

Planned amenities at Vintage Lake Powell include a clubhouse and leasing center, fitness facility, package/storage center, resort-style pool and sundeck, arbor with outdoor seating and grilling station, pickleball and bocce ball court, playground, dog park and a lakefront amenity area on Lake Powell. Additionally, the property will include 19,783 square feet of ground-level retail spaces fronting Panama City Beach Parkway.

The construction timeline was not disclosed.