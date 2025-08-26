Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Amenities at The Society at Laurens include a heated saltwater pool and spa situated on a second-floor deck with views of Charleston Harbor.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges $75M Refinancing for Society at Laurens Apartments in Downtown Charleston

by John Nelson

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $75 million loan for the refinancing of Society at Laurens, a newly built, 148-unit luxury apartment community located at 31 Laurens St. in Charleston’s historic downtown district. Walker Layne, Matt Wallach and Stephen West led the Walker & Dunlop team that arranged the three-year loan through Aareal Capital on behalf of the borrower, Southern Land Co.

The Society at Laurens features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a heated saltwater pool and spa situated on a second-floor deck with views of Charleston Harbor. Other amenities include a high-end fitness center, controlled-access parking and package lockers with 24/7 access.

