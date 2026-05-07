Walker & Dunlop Arranges $79M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Florida Panhandle

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged a $79 million loan for the refinancing of The Jewel at Santa Rosa Beach, a Class A, 408-unit apartment community in Florida’s Panhandle region. Jeremy Pino, Livingston Hessam, Carl Passmore, Kyle Miller, Keith Melton and David Strange of Walker & Dunlop arranged the interest-only, nonrecourse bridge loan through an institutional debt fund on behalf of the borrower, Bristol Development Group.

Located at 158 Malachite Way, The Jewel sits along US Highway 98 and three miles north of the popular 30A corridor. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom townhome-style residences, as well as a clubhouse, fitness center, two swimming pools, coworking space, golf lounge and a dog park and spa.