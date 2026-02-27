Friday, February 27, 2026
10290 East Bay Harbor Drive
Clara Homes will develop its third apartment complex within a three-phased multifamily master-planned development on Bay Harbor Islands in Miami. (Photo courtesy of Clara Homes)
DevelopmentFloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $80M Loan for Multifamily Development on Miami’s Bay Harbor Islands

by Abby Cox

MIAMI — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $80 million in construction financing for 10290 East Bay Harbor Drive, a luxury multifamily development on Bay Harbor Islands in Miami. Adam Schwartz, Jonathan Schwartz, Aaron Appel, Keith Kurland, Sean Reimer, Michael Diaz and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the floating-rate, interest-only loan through New York-based Madison Realty Capital on behalf of the borrower, Clara Homes.

10290 East Bay Harbor Drive is the third apartment complex located within a three-phased master-planned development on Bay Harbor Islands. The six-story apartment building will total 250,000 square feet with 77 units, according to South Florida Business Journal, bringing Clara Homes to 150 luxury apartments on the Bay Harbor Islands.

Amenities at the complex will include a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic views, fitness center and an outdoor yoga studio. 10290 East Bay Harbor Drive is also situated near Bal Harbour Shops, which is currently undergoing a $550 million redevelopment.

