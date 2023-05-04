Thursday, May 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
2250-Aqueduct-Avenue-The-Bronx
Pictured is a rendering of the new affordable housing complex that will be located at 2250 Aqueduct Ave. in The Bronx. The project is one of three coming to the borough via this new financing package.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheastWalker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing Projects in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $81.7 million in financing for the development of three affordable housing projects totaling 179 units in The Bronx. The financing consists of $50.8 million in construction debt that was provided by CIT and $30.9 million in limited partnership equity with CBRE Investment Management. Aaron Appel, Mo Beler, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Spaxel LLC and Atalaya Capital Management. Information on specific income restrictions and a construction schedule were not disclosed.

You may also like

Treetop Acquires 527,000 SF Warehouse in Cheshire, Connecticut

Hodges Ward Elliott Negotiates Sale of 241-Room Hotel...

STRO Cos. Buys 81,000 SF Industrial Property in...

Grandview North Receives $57M in Construction Financing for...

Alton Industries Buys 19-Acre Plot in Henderson, Nevada...

New Stanford Research Park Office Building in Palo...

Monument Realty Delivers 14-Story Sonya Apartments in D.C.

Electric Owl Studios to Open 312,000 SF Film,...

Vision Hospitality Breaks Ground on 184-Room Embassy Suites...