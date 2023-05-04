Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81.7M in Financing for Affordable Housing Projects in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $81.7 million in financing for the development of three affordable housing projects totaling 179 units in The Bronx. The financing consists of $50.8 million in construction debt that was provided by CIT and $30.9 million in limited partnership equity with CBRE Investment Management. Aaron Appel, Mo Beler, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between Spaxel LLC and Atalaya Capital Management. Information on specific income restrictions and a construction schedule were not disclosed.