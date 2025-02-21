Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Enclave-Heritage-Flats-Chula-Vista-CA
Enclave Heritage Flats in Chula Vista, Calif., features 312 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
CaliforniaLoansMultifamilyWalker & DunlopWestern

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81M Refinancing for Enclave Heritage Flats in Chula Vista, California

by Amy Works

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $81 million loan for the refinancing of Enclave Heritage Flats, a low-rise apartment complex in Chula Vista. Located at 1800 Santa Carolina Road, Enclave Heritage Flats offers 312 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the pet-friendly community include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and movie screening theater.

Gregory Richardson of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets, along with Andrew Yaroma, Kimberly Schmitz and Terri Magnani of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, arranged the loan for the borrower, Baldwin and Sons LLC.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 149-Key Courtyard...

Inland Mortgage Capital Originates $18.3M Bridge Loan for...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $42.6M Sale of Metro on...

Northmarq Arranges $78.5M Refinancing for 773-Bed Student Housing...

AEW Provides $75M Loan to Refinance High-Rise Multifamily...

Tutera Acquires 75-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Suburban...

Matthews Real Estate Facilitates Sale of Two Multifamily...

Affinius Capital Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of...

Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory...