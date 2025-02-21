Walker & Dunlop Arranges $81M Refinancing for Enclave Heritage Flats in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $81 million loan for the refinancing of Enclave Heritage Flats, a low-rise apartment complex in Chula Vista. Located at 1800 Santa Carolina Road, Enclave Heritage Flats offers 312 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities at the pet-friendly community include a fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and movie screening theater.

Gregory Richardson of Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets, along with Andrew Yaroma, Kimberly Schmitz and Terri Magnani of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, arranged the loan for the borrower, Baldwin and Sons LLC.