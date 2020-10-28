REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $82M Refinancing Loan for New Multifamily Community in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at The Rise Flagler Village include a pool, garden area, clubroom, fitness center, yoga room, dog park and a dog washing station.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $82 million refinancing loan for The Rise Flagler Village, a 348-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The developer and borrower, Rescore Property Corp., which is a private REIT managed by Encore Capital Management, opened the community in April. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans averaging 888 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, garden area, clubroom, fitness center, yoga room, dog park and a dog washing station. The community also features 4,200 square feet of ground-level retail space and an eight-story parking garage. Rents range from $1,495 per month to $4,525. Eric McGlynn of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of Rescore. New York-based Square Mile Capital Management LLC provided the loan.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  