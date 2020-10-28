Walker & Dunlop Arranges $82M Refinancing Loan for New Multifamily Community in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $82 million refinancing loan for The Rise Flagler Village, a 348-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The developer and borrower, Rescore Property Corp., which is a private REIT managed by Encore Capital Management, opened the community in April. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans averaging 888 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, garden area, clubroom, fitness center, yoga room, dog park and a dog washing station. The community also features 4,200 square feet of ground-level retail space and an eight-story parking garage. Rents range from $1,495 per month to $4,525. Eric McGlynn of Walker & Dunlop originated the loan on behalf of Rescore. New York-based Square Mile Capital Management LLC provided the loan.