Walker & Dunlop Arranges $85.7M in Debt, Equity for San Antonio Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $85.7 million in debt and equity financing for the recapitalization of Bulverde Oaks, a 440-unit apartment community located on the north side of San Antonio. The breakdown of debt versus equity within the capital stack was not disclosed. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 629 to 1,283 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/terraces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and event space. Sean Reimer, Sean Bastian and Triston Stegall of Walker & Dunlop placed the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, U.S. Living, and secured the preferred equity investment from Mount Auburn Multifamily.