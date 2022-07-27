REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $85.7M in Debt, Equity for San Antonio Apartment Community

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Walker & Dunlop has arranged $85.7 million in debt and equity financing for the recapitalization of Bulverde Oaks, a 440-unit apartment community located on the north side of San Antonio. The breakdown of debt versus equity within the capital stack was not disclosed. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 629 to 1,283 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/terraces. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and event space. Sean Reimer, Sean Bastian and Triston Stegall of Walker & Dunlop placed the loan through Bank OZK on behalf of the borrower, U.S. Living, and secured the preferred equity investment from Mount Auburn Multifamily.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  