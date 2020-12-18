REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $86M in Financing for Two Seniors Housing Communities in California, Hawaii

Posted on by in California, Hawaii, Loans, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Plaza-at-Moanalua

The Plaza at Moanalua in Honolulu was built in 2011.

PALO ALTO, CALIF., AND HONOLULU — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged a total of $86 million in financing for two seniors housing properties.

The loans provided $45 million to EWS Real Estate Investment Co. for Palo Alto Commons, a 181-unit property in Palo Alto, and $41 million to The MW Group for The Plaza at Moanalua, a 160-bed community in Honolulu. Both properties offer assisted living, independent living and memory care.

Palo Alto Commons, built in 1989 and 2010, is a three-story, two-building complex with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The Plaza at Moanalua is a Class A seniors housing community built in 2011.

Russell Dey led Walker & Dunlop’s team in structuring the financing for MW Group, while Dey and Jay Thomas worked together to complete the loan for Palo Alto Commons. Both transactions were arranged with Freddie Mac financing and featured fixed rates and an interest-only component.

