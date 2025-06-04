Walker & Dunlop Arranges $86M Refinancing for Caesars Republic Scottsdale Hotel in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $86 million loan to refinance the Caesars Republic Scottsdale, a Hilton Hotel. Walker & Dunlop Arizona Capital Markets, led by Jim Pierson and Keaton Merrell, partnered with Walker & Dunlop New York Capital Markets, led by Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt and Christopher de Raet, to arrange the loan as an exclusive advisor to HCW Development. A regional bank provided the financing. Jay Morrow and Carter Gradwell of Walker & Dunlop Hospitality guided HCW throughout the process, working in collaboration with the capital markets teams.

Opened in March 2024, the 11-story hotel offers 265 guest rooms, including five exclusive top-floor penthouse suites with panoramic views, outdoor terraces and full kitchens, alongside 28 luxury suites. Amenities include three restaurants, two pools and more than 20,000 square feet of event space, including a 7,000-square-foot ballroom that opens to Cleopatra’s Pool & Bar and the 3,000-square-foot Camelback Veranda and several conference rooms. Caesars Republic Scottsdale is the first non-gaming hotel by Caesars Entertainment in the United States and represents a partnership between Caesars Entertainment, Hilton Hotels and HCW.