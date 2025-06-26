Walker & Dunlop Arranges $87.3M Refinancing for 2000 Biscayne Apartment Tower in Miami

MIAMI — Walker & Dunlop has arranged an $87.3 million loan for the refinancing of 2000 Biscayne, a new 36-story apartment tower in Miami. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Michael Stepniewski, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Casella, Christopher de Raet and Stanley Cayre of Walker & Dunlop’s New York City capital markets team arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture that includes Kushner Cos. and PTM Partners. Corebridge Financial provided the loan.

The 420-unit property comprises 75 studios, 204 one-bedroom, 129 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include coworking spaces, community dining areas, a fitness center with locker rooms, spa, game room, children’s play area, pet spa and a dog park. 2000 Biscayne was 75 percent leased at the time of financing, a little more than a year after Kushner and PTM Partners began preleasing.