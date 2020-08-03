REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $8M Refinancing for Orange County Office Property

An online retail company occupies Pointe Red Hill, a 51,065-square-foot single-tenant office in Tustin, Calif.

TUSTIN, CALIF. — Walker & Dunlop has secured a $8 million loan for the refinancing of Pointe Red Hill, a single-tenant office building located in Tustin. The borrower is Fortland Inc.

Symetra Life Insurance Co. provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which allowed the borrower to refinance the property’s existing debt and implement property improvements, including the installation of solar carports. Grant Robertson and Kevin Dinneen of Walker & Dunlop’s Los Angeles-based team arranged the financing.

The two-story, 51,065-square-foot property features an open floor plan with a mix of private suites and conference rooms. Since 2018, an online retail company has occupied the building.

