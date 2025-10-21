Walker & Dunlop Arranges $92M Refinancing for Hiltons at McCormick Place Hotel in Chicago

CHICAGO — Walker & Dunlop Inc. has arranged a $92 million loan for the refinancing of the Hiltons at McCormick Place, a tri-branded hotel connected to the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The 23-story, 466-room property is the first and only tri-branded Hilton select-service hotel in the United States, combining Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites offerings. The concept unites two of Hilton’s upscale select-service brands with an extended-stay concept. Guests have access to two hotel-operated food and beverage outlets, three ground-floor food and beverage offerings, an indoor pool, fitness center and attached skybridge.

Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Dustin Stolly, Jordan Casella and Cole Grims of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan on behalf of McHugh Enterprises Inc. and First Investors LLC. Access Point Financial Inc. provided the floating-rate loan, which features interest-only payments.