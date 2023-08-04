Friday, August 4, 2023
UK-based Marsall Aerospace will occupy the industrial facility upon completion.
Walker & Dunlop Arranges Construction Financing for 614,586 SF Facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro

by John Nelson

GREENSBORO, N.C. —Walker & Dunlop has arranged construction financing and joint venture equity for the development of Lynxs GSO Technix, a build-to-suit maintenance and repair operations (MRO) facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro. Upon completion, the development will feature a 218,200-square-foot building with an MRO hangar, paint hangar and office and support space, as well as a 396,386-square-foot apron for aircraft fueling, defueling and washing. Lynxs GSO will also include seven bays with six standard hangars and one paint hangar. Tom Fish and Drew Van Norman of Walker & Dunlop secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, Lynxs Group. An affiliate of UK-based Marshall Aerospace will occupy the facility.

