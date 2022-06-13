Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of 304-Unit Flats at West Alabama Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of The Flats at West Alabama, a 304-unit apartment community in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood. The property, which according to Apartments.com was built in 2021, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, coworking spaces, a club area with an entertainment kitchen and a rooftop deck. Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Atlanta-based Wood Partners, in the transaction. Alexandra Huffman, also with Walker & Dunlop, originated Fannie Mae acquisition financing of behalf of the buyer, Virginia-based Capital Square.