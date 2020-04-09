Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of 325-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Denton

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Pictured is Victoria Station, an 80-unit community in Denton and part of a six-property multifamily portfolio that recently traded hands.

DENTON, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of Locust 210 Lofts, Victoria Heights, Victoria Station, Victoria Village, The Adagio and Locust Street Terrace Apartments, six apartment communities totaling 325 units and 18,000 square feet of commercial space in Denton. Each of the Class A, mid-rise properties was built between 2009 and 2014, and the portfolio had a collective occupancy rate of 94 percent at the time of sale. Kyle Palmer led a Walker & Dunlop team that brokered the transaction between the buyer and seller, both of which were locally based private equity investors. Jeremy Nussbaum, also with Walker & Dunlop, arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, which will implement $3.2 million in capital improvements across the portfolio, through a national debt fund. Loan terms included a fixed 4.5 percent interest rate, an 80 percent loan-to-value ratio and three years of interest-only payments.