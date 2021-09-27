Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of 369-Unit Vineyards Apartments in Metro Houston
KATY, TEXAS — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of Vineyards, a 369-unit value-add apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Built in 2003, Vineyards features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, business center and a playground. Scott Bray, Ryan Epstein and Jennifer Ray of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, Atlanta-based Preferred Apartment Communities, in the deal. The buyer was Knightvest Capital, an investment firm with offices in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix and Raleigh.
