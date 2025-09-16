Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of 576-Bed Student Housing Community Near Appalachian State University

BOONE, N.C. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of Mountaineer Village, a 576-bed student housing community located near the Appalachian State University campus in Boone. Chris Epp, Matthew Chase, Craig Miller, Holden Penn, Ben Sarna, Sarah Foronda and Naomi Bludworth of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, a joint venture between Coastal Ridge Real Estate and Heitman, in the disposition. The buyer and terms of the transaction were not released.

Mountaineer Village offers three-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a study lounge, fitness center, resort-style pool, business center, basketball court, barbecue area, game room, sand volleyball court, pickleball courts and a fire pit.