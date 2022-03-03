REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of Five-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily, Seniors Housing

MINNEAPOLIS — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of five Class A seniors housing communities in Minneapolis. Minnetonka-based Roers Cos. developed the communities, which Walker Methodist and Jaybird Senior Living operate. The communities opened between 2018 and 2021. The portfolio consists of 567 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. The buyer, an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, will utilize Grace Management to oversee daily operational responsibilities. The sales price was not disclosed. Alex Vice, Joshua Jandris, Brett Gardner and Mark Myers of Walker & Dunlop provided advisory services and facilitated the disposition of the portfolio.

