Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sales of Four Affordable Housing Communities in Detroit, Milwaukee

DETROIT AND MILWAUKEE — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sales of four Section 8 affordable housing communities in Detroit and Milwaukee. Sales prices were not provided. The Detroit properties total 81 units and include Aaron Apartments, Field Place Apartments and West Boston Apartments. All three communities underwent significant rehabilitation in 2007 facilitated by 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTCs). In Milwaukee, Boulevard Apartments features 235 units. The property boasts a 100 percent LIHTC allocation and is further supported by 15 percent Section 811 Project Rental Assistance. Aaron Hargrove and Eric Taylor of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed buyers and sellers in all four deals.