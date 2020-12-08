REBusinessOnline

Walker & Dunlop Brokers $32.2M Sale of Mariner Apartments in Port Chester, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

The-Mariner-Port-Chester

The Mariner in Port Chester totals 100 units. The property was built in 2012.

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. — Walker & Dunlop has brokered the $32.2 million sale of The Mariner, a 100-unit apartment community in Port Chester, located near the New York-Connecticut border. Built in 2012, the property’s units feature an average size in excess of 1,000 square feet, hardwood floors and quartz countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, social lounge, storage units and concierge services. Thomas Walsh and Joseph Garibaldi of Walker & Dunlop represented the sellers, institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management, in the transaction.

