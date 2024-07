BUCKS COUNTY, PA. — Walker & Dunlop has arranged the sale of a 146-unit seniors housing property in Bucks County. The unnamed property, which was developed in 2022 and is located about 30 miles north of Philadelphia, offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The buyer was a public healthcare REIT. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Joshua Jandris, Mark Myers and Brett Gardner led the Walker & Dunlop team on the transaction.